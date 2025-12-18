With Google Search-like speed, Gemini 3 Flash debuts to take on GPT-5.2

In an effort to tip the scales in its favour in the wake of intensifying competition, Google has debuted the all-new variant of its Gemini, called Gemini 3 Flash, designed to compete directly with GPT-5.2.

The most intriguing capability of the new Gemini 3 Flash, as claimed by Google, is that it combines the advanced reasoning of Gemini 3 with Google Search-like speed when it comes to research.

Gemini 3 Flash availability

Gemini 3 Flash is available worldwide as part of Google’s AI Mode to deliver precise responses to complex queries. This charecteristic transforms Gemini users' interactions with AI in search.

Google contends that Gemini 3 Flash pioneers in reasoning, tool use, and multimodal capabilities, allowing it to respond to intricate questions without comprising speed. These properties position AI Mode as a more powerful tool, enabling users to ask nuanced questions and receive thoughtful answers in a more structured manner.

Where to access Gemini 3 Flash?

Gemini 3 Flash is free to use through Google’s AI-powered search engine and can be accessed from Google.com. Users can explore further by navigating sources and useful links across the web.

Moreover, Gemini users in the U.S. will gain access to a wider rollout of Gemini 3 Pro and the AI image generation tool, Nano Banana Pro, within AI Mode.

Although both Gemini 3 Flash and Google's other AI models are available for free, the catch here is the limit, and higher usage limits would require Google AI Pro or Ultra subscriptions.

The development indicates that Google wants this AI search engine to deliver fast and reliable results, positioning Gemini 3 Flash as a serious contender against GPT-5.2.