Palace addresses King Charles' surprise moment during latest outing

The monarch, 77, opened a new Guiness brewery and wowed everyone with his pouring skills

Buckingham Palace issued a statement about King Charles’ lively latest outing.

The monarch, 77, officially opened a new Guinness brewery in London on Thursday, December 18, and even tried his hand at beer pouring and tasting during the visit. Hours later, the official Royal Family Instagram account, run by the King’s office, shared a playful update describing the engagement as a “Royal Ap-pint-ment.”

“The King has officially opened the Guinness Open Gate Brewery London,” read the post, which was accompanied by a video of the outing’s highlights.

During the outing, His Majesty unveiled a golden plaque engraved with the brewery’s opening date and the King’s name, marking the occasion.

Charles also met graduates of Diego’s Learning for Life programme, which offers free hospitality training for those looking to build careers in the industry. The visit continued with a festive stop at Old Brewer’s Yard, where the King joined local community groups for caroling and sampled seasonal treats.

Still, the standout moment came when Charles poured what appeared to be a flawless pint straight from the dispenser before tasting several brews created exclusively for the new London site.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery now stands on the historic site of Combe & Co., an 18th-century brewing powerhouse that once played a key role in Covent Garden’s thriving beer industry.