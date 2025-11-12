Govt eager to see constitutional court in place by tomorrow

This representational image shows the gavel in a courtroom. — Unsplash/File

Official says amendment will be sent to president for his assent.

Govt plans to hold oath-taking of FCC judges on Thursday.

Groundwork on appointment of CJ and judges of FCC completed.

The government wants to establish the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) on Thursday, soon after the passage and presidential assent of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, official sources told The News.

According to the sources, the National Assembly will resume debate on the 27th Amendment today (Wednesday), with the government determined to get it passed by the evening. “Within hours of its approval, the amendment will be sent to the President for his assent,” a senior official said, adding that it would then become part of the Constitution.

Once the constitutional process is completed, the government plans to hold the oath-taking ceremony of the FCC judges on Thursday, formally marking the beginning of the new court.

Sources revealed that the government has already completed its groundwork regarding the appointment of the Chief Justice and judges of the Federal Constitutional Court. The initial strength of the court will be determined through a Presidential Order, while any future increase in the number of judges would require an Act of Parliament.

Under the 27th Constitutional Amendment, the president, acting on the advice of the rime minister, will appoint judges to the FCC. The Senate had already approved the 27th Constitutional Amendment on Monday, and the National Assembly’s approval today will pave the way for its swift implementation, culminating in the formal establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court on Thursday.



