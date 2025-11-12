Kristin Cavallari shuts door for men in showbiz industry

Kristin Cavallari rules out dating men in entertainment industry

Kristin Cavallari will not date any men from her field—that is, entertainment. She says she has become so firm on this that not even her latest celebrity crush, Brandon Sklenar, would be on her radar.



Appearing on the podcast Let's Be Honest, she says, "Brandon Sklenar for me is like, he's so hot and he's that the type of guy that I want."

Brandon Sklenar

Advertisement

"But I think he's in a relationship. And he's an actor and I would never date an actor," she continues.

But why is she against dating actors?

Kristen reveals she has two reasons for this. The first one is practical. "He's going to be on set," she shares. "Logistics wise, the scheduling would be a nightmare and he wouldn't be able to travel to me all the time."

Then, moving to the psychological reason, in her view, is "Typically, actors are very insecure, and I think that's why they become actors, because they're seeking outside validation, she says, adding, "and I think a lot of them can be just really cheesy and just a bunch of nerds."

It is worth noting that Kristen has reportedly dated several actors in the past, including Nick Zano, Jason Statham, and Jeff Dye.