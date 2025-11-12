Opposition to kick-start protests against 27th Amendment on Friday

Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan address a press conference in Parliament House on November 12, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

After the government passed the 27th Constitutional Amendment in the National Assembly, the head of the opposition alliance, Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), Mahmood Khan Achakzai, on Wednesday announced launching a public movement against the tweaks from Friday.

After the Senate, the National Assembly passed the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill today amid an opposition walkout, which brought changes to the judicial structure and military command.

Achakzai, along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, held a press conference in the Parliament House where they strongly criticised the newly-approved constitutional amendment.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.