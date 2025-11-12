PM Shehbaz seeks consultation after Bilawal says 'no one can undo' 18th Amendment

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a National Assembly session in Islamabad, on November 12, 2025. — X@NaofPakistan

Pakistan united against terrorism, says PM Shehbaz.

PM thanks political partied for backing 27th Amendment.

He lauds armed forces, judiciary for key contributions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for separate talks, emphasising that any changes to the 18th Amendment or NFC Award require comprehensive consultation.

In his address to the National Assembly, the prime minister stressed that strengthening provinces strengthens the federation, and anything weakening it harms Pakistan.

“I want to say that there isn’t any difference in mine and his [Bilawal] thinking. If the provinces are strong, then the federation will also be strengthened,” said PM Shehbaz at the National Assembly in Islamabad.

He appreciated the provinces’ service tax collection, saying it should improve further, and noted that anything strengthening Pakistan has his support, while initiatives harming the federation, like the Kalabagh Dam, are not acceptable.

PPP Chairman Bilawal, in his NA speech earlier, had reaffirmed the amendment’s sanctity, saying it brought provincial rights and fundamental democratic reforms, was passed by consensus of all parties, and cannot be overturned even by individuals.

Vow to defeat terrorism

PM Shehbaz highlighted the ongoing fight against terrorism, linking recent attacks to Afghan and Indian involvement.

He condemned Tuesday’s Islamabad court blast, which killed 12 and injured over 30, and praised the Pakistan Army for rescuing students and staff during the Wana cadet college attack.

“We will not allow terrorists to obstruct Pakistan’s progress,” he said. He also mentioned that during the Balochistan Jaffer Express incident, the BLA maintained contact with India, and all facts have been presented to the world.

The prime minister stressed that Pakistan is united against terrorism and foreign interference, and he warned: “Enemies of Islam and external elements will be dealt with decisively.”

On foreign affairs, he called for Afghan cooperation in maintaining peace, stating: “We have treated Afghan nationals as brothers and guests for 40 years.

“The world sees the hospitality we extended, yet attacks occurred here while Afghan ministers were abroad,” he added.

He highlighted Afghan visits to India, sending signals which Pakistan clearly understood. He also noted India’s regional failures, saying Narendra Modi remains powerless.

Establishment of CoD in ‘clear terms’

The prime minister, moreover, thanked political leaders and allied parties for supporting the 27th Constitutional Amendment, passed after extensive consultation.

He expressed gratitude to President Asif Ali Zardari and emphasised cooperation under the Charter of Democracy (CoD), noting that the establishment of a constitutional court was written in clear terms.

PM Shehbaz thanked Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, urging revenue cases to be resolved promptly.

He affirmed that merit guided judicial decisions and stressed the judiciary’s leading role in the Supreme Judicial Council, Judicial Commission, and Law and Justice Commission.

He also called for ending insults and abusive rhetoric to move the country forward.

He praised the armed forces for sacrifices in counterterrorism operations and applauded the Field Marshal title awarded to the Army Chief, noting it was widely appreciated nationally.

He highlighted Pakistan’s successes in diplomacy and regional confrontations and said the country would continue to prosper despite external threats.