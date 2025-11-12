Kevin Federline reveals whether Britney Spears talks to sons

Kevin Federline shares rare insight into Britney Spears' relatoinship with sons

Kevin Federline wants his sons to have a “stronger” bond with their mom, Britney Spears, despite their bitter split.

Kevin has penned a memoir, You Thought You Knew, in which he details his breakup with Britney and its aftermath.

During his appearance on the Talk Shop Live podcast, he said that their sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, are back in touch with Britney after years of estrangement.

"We haven't talked specifically, but I know that she's talked to our sons, which is good,” he shared.

He added that the boys "are trying to find a way to mend a bond between their mom.”

"They absolutely love their mom, right? I mean, they always, always have, always will," he continued.

"It's instilled in them. And I've always wanted for them to have a connection with their mom, the way I have with my mom," the professional back-up dancer added.

The DJ explained that the book, which also details his sons’ turbulent childhood as Britney was put under conservatorship, may just become the cause of their reunion with their mom.

"I know that a lot of people think that this book hurts that situation, but we've done everything else," he said. "We've tried every single thing. And when you're dealing with a situation like this, if I have to be the bad guy and everybody has to hate me, well, so be it. I'll do that for my kids to be able to have a relationship with their mother."

"I'm really hoping that through all of this, through all this turmoil, that there's light at the end of the tunnel. I see it, but it's gonna be a difficult road and it's gonna take time,” he added.

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears were married from 2004 to 2007.