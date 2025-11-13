ICC penalises Pakistan for slow over-rate during first Sri Lanka ODI

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Babar Azam celebrate a wicket during their first ODI against Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi, November 11, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday reprimanded Pakistan cricket team for maintaining a slow-over rate during the first one-day international (ODI) against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on November 11.

According to the apex cricketing body, the Green Shirts were fined 20% of their match fee after they were ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

ICC Panel of Match Referees’ Ali Naqvi imposed the sanction in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences.

Players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

The charge was levied by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Asif Yaqoob, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz.

ICC said that there was no need for a formal hearing after Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi accepted the proposed sanction.

Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0 after they beat Sri Lanka by six runs in Tuesday’s series opener.

Salman Ali Agha's unbeaten century and Hussain Talat’s fifty lifted Pakistan to 299 for five in their allotted 50 overs.

The Green Shirts then restricted Sri Lanka to 293/9 in their allotted 50 overs despite Wanindu Hasaranga’s gutsy half-century.

Pacer Haris Rauf starred with four wickets, Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah picked up two each, while Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with one.

The second game will be played on November 14 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a revised schedule for the series.

The revised schedule comes a day after a deadly blast in Islamabad, which left 12 dead and over 30 injured.

As per the new schedule, the third and final ODI between the two sides will be played on November 16 at the same venue.

The two games were previously scheduled for November 13 and November 15 at the same venue.