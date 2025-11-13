 
Distribution box for Safe City cameras 'gone missing' in Karachi

Police say suspects used car to remove equipment; FIR not yet registered

By
Kashif Mushtaq
|

November 13, 2025

This collage shows the pole from which Safe City camera systems distribution box was stolen (left), and the recovered device (right) presented by police.
A distribution box of the Safe City camera system, installed near Bilawal House in Clifton, was allegedly stolen earlier this month, police said on Thursday.

"The distribution box was stolen on November 6 and recovered on November 13," DIG South Asad Raza told Geo News. "It was a large and heavy device, not easy to remove."

According to police, the cameras installed on the same pole were also taken down once the theft was discovered. The suspects reportedly arrived in a car and used it to remove the cameras and the attached box.

Raza added that there are around 240 such poles in the South district, with cameras currently operating on battery backup. He said the stolen box was later found in nearby bushes, though some material was missing.

DIG Raza noted that the Safe City management had not yet registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the theft.

Meanwhile, Safe City Project DG Asif Ijaz Sheikh said the stolen distribution box contained equipment worth hundreds of thousands of rupees. He confirmed that investigations were underway and efforts were being made to obtain CCTV footage from the area.

