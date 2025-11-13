Terrorism's roots linked to our neighbouring country, security czar tells UK NCA chief

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting with UK National Crime Agency Director General Graeme Biggar in Islamabad. — PID

Pakistan, UK to finalise five MoUs on extradition.

Both sides agree to enhance training cooperation.

UK NCA DG condemns Islamabad suicide attack.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday held a meeting with United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA) Director General Graeme Biggar to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in key areas of security and law enforcement.

The meeting, held in Islamabad, was also attended by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, National Counter Terrorism Authority's (Nacta) national coordinator, director generals of National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA), National Forensics Agency, additional secretary interior, Islamabad chief commissioner, and Inspector General of Islamabad Police.

Both sides held detailed discussions on strengthening collaboration in counter-terrorism, narcotics control, human trafficking prevention, forensic sciences, immigration, and police training.

They agreed to enhance mutual cooperation for training programs for officers of Pakistan's anti-narcotics and law enforcement agencies.

A joint decision was made to improve coordination to curb online child exploitation. The two sides also agreed to expand bilateral assistance on extradition matters.

It was decided that five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering extradition and other sectors of cooperation between Pakistan and the UK will soon be finalised.

Naqvi emphasised that modern forensic support and advanced training could further enhance the capabilities of the country's law enforcement agencies. He noted that effective measures were being taken in collaboration with the UK to curb illegal immigration.

Biggar appreciated Pakistan's efforts in combating narcotics and expressed the NCA's commitment to continued cooperation with the Pakistani government across multiple domains.

Biggar condemned the recent suicide attack in Islamabad and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives.

Tuesday's suicide explosion targeted the Islamabad District Judicial Complex, leaving 12 people martyred and at least 36 wounded. The victims included lawyers and petitioners who came to the court building.

The Islamabad blast took place on the same day that Pakistani forces cleared Cadet College Wana in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's tribal district of South Waziristan, killing all Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists who had infiltrated the educational institution.

"Terrorism's roots are linked to our neighboring country," said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering resolve to eradicate terrorism.

"The world cannot ignore Pakistan's resilience and determination in this fight," he added.

Pakistan has been grappling with rising terror incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban regime took power in 2021.

Since then, terrorists have carried out hundreds of cross-border terror attacks in Pakistan, leading to the martyrdom of soldiers and countless civilians, including women and children.

Pakistan has long urged the Afghan Taliban regime to prevent its soil from being used to launch attacks inside Pakistan.

The cross-border terrorism also resulted in tense border clashes between forces from the two neighbouring countries in October.

The two countries have since stopped hostilities after a ceasefire agreement, requested by the Afghan Taliban regime.