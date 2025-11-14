What is speed limit on Karachi's Sharea Faisal?

A major traffic jam clogs Sharea Faisal, causing severe disruption for commuters in the metropolitan city of Karachi on May 5, 2025. — APP

KARACHI: Following the start of the e-challan system in Karachi, speed-limit signboards have now been installed on the city’s largest thoroughfare, Sharea Faisal.

According to DSP (Admin) Kashif Nadeem, the speed limit on Sharea Faisal has been set at 60 kilometres per hour for cars, jeeps and similar vehicles, while the limit for heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks has been fixed at 30 kilometres per hour.

In addition, the speed limit for motorcycles has also been set at 60 kilometres per hour. Vehicles exceeding the speed limit will receive automated challans through cameras.

The Sindh government recently launched the e-challan system, aimed at ensuring adherence to traffic laws while protecting the lives and property of citizens.

In this regard, the provincial government has also faced severe criticism from opposition parties and the public. However, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that safeguarding the lives and property of citizens is their foremost priority.

The provincial government launched a new e-challan system last month, which removes human discretion, confrontation, and potential bias, ensuring fairness and accountability on the roads, according to officials.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah explained that the new system was replacing the outdated manual ticketing process with a fully automated e-ticketing mechanism, utilising advanced AI-integrated CCTV cameras to detect violations such as over-speeding, red light jumping and helmet non-compliance.

In its initial phase, 200 cameras have been installed across Karachi, with plans to expand to 12,000 cameras city-wide and eventually to other districts in Sindh. The system’s integration with the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee ensures transparent oversight and redressal.