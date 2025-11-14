Miley Cyrus releases new song for ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash' titled ‘Dream As One'

Miley Cyrus kicks off the excitement for ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ with her song ‘Dream As One’

Miley Cyrus has just released a new song for the upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash and it is titled Dream As One.

The film which releases only in theaters on December 19th is an action fantasy helmed by director James Cameron.

In it, the conflict on Pandora ends up escalating till Jake and Neytiri's family encounters a new aggressive tribe of Na'vi.

In terms of the title choice the director even sat with Entertainment Weekly back in August and said, “I don't think I could say too much about it until you actually see the film and you see what it means, but if you think of fire as hatred, anger, violence, that sort of thing, and ash is the aftermath."

"So what's the aftermath? Grief, loss, right? And then what does that cause in the future? More violence, more anger, more hatred. It's a vicious cycle. So that's the thinking," he said before signing off at the time.

