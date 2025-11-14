Four TTP terrorists linked to Islamabad court suicide attack arrested

A police officer stands at the site of a blast outside a court building in Islamabad on November 11, 2025. — Reuters

Bomber from Nangarhar in Afghanistan.

Suicide jacket collected at Peshawar graveyard.

Planner coordinated through Telegram app.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government said on Friday that a joint Intelligence Bureau-Counter Terrorism Department operation arrested four members of a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan/Fitna al-Khawarij (TTP/FAK) cell linked to the suicide attack at the Islamabad District Judicial Complex, G-11.

According to the official statement, shared on X, “During interrogation, Sajidullah alias Sheena, the handler of the suicide bomber, confessed that TTP/FAK (Fitna al-Khawarij) Commander Saeed-ur-Rehman alias Daadullah (resident of Charmang, Bajaur, currently in Afghanistan, and serving as TTP’s Intelligence Chief for Nawagai, Bajaur) contacted him through the Telegram application to carry out a suicide attack in Islamabad to cause maximum casualties of LEAs.”

It added, “Daadullah sent pictures of the suicide bomber (SB) Usman alias Qari to Sajidullah alias Sheena for receiving him. SB Usman Qari belonged to the Shinwari tribe and was a resident of Achin, Nangarhar, Afghanistan. When he reached Pakistan from Afghanistan, Sajidullah alias Sheena arranged his stay in a residence near Islamabad.”

The communique continued: “On the directions of Afghanistan-based TTP/FAK (Fitna al-Khawarij) Commander Daadullah, Sajidullah alias Sheena collected a suicide jacket from Akhun Baba graveyard in Peshawar and brought it to Islamabad. On the day of the blast at Judicial Complex G-11, Sajidullah Sheena set the suicide jacket on SB Usman alias Qari.”

The government further said: “The network was handled and guided at every step by the Fitna al-Khawarij/TTP high command based in Afghanistan."

The entire cell involved in the incident, including its commander and three other members, has been arrested. Investigations are continuing, and more revelations and arrests are expected,” the statement added.

The suicide explosion at the Judicial Complex left 12 people martyred and at least 36 wounded, including lawyers and petitioners, and prompted the suspension of court proceedings. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the attacker detonated near a police vehicle after failing to enter the courthouse.

Police reported the blast set nearby cars ablaze and scattered debris across the area. An investigation report prepared by the police stated the bomber arrived in Islamabad last Friday and travelled to the court from Pirwadhai on a motorcycle.

The attack, the capital’s first suicide bombing in nearly three years, since December 2022, occurred as Islamabad was hosting major international events, including the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference and the sixth Margalla Dialogue.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday warned that Pakistan could conduct strikes inside Afghanistan following recent terrorist attacks in Islamabad and South Waziristan, criticising the Afghan Taliban authorities for harbouring militants behind the violence.

A day before the Islamabad blast, a group of militants infiltrated Wana Cadet College. Security forces carried out a successful operation, safely evacuating all students and staff and killing the attackers who had taken shelter inside.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “Heinous and cowardly terrorists backed by India” attempted to breach the perimeter by ramming an explosive-laden vehicle into the main gate, causing its collapse and damaging nearby infrastructure.

The ISPR said two militants were killed immediately, while three more were cornered and later neutralised by troops.