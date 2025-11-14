Harness AI to promote Pak-US economic partnerships, envoy urges tech diaspora

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh (centre) poses for a group photo with Pakistani tech diaspora in Boston, in this picture released on November 14, 2025. — Pakistani Embassy

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has called upon tech leaders and entrepreneurs to harness AI for promoting strong Pakistan-US economic partnerships.

During an engaging dialogue with leading AI and IT professionals of Pakistani origin, the Ambassador emphasised the pivotal role of the diaspora in transforming the historic Pak-US relationship into a robust economic partnership.

Advertisement

Speaking at a community event, the ambassador highlighted opportunities in artificial intelligence, freelancing, and digital innovation as key drivers for mutual prosperity.

At the event, attended by over 40 innovators, entrepreneurs, and executives from Silicon Valley startups to Boston-based AI and IT firms, Ambassador Sheikh underscored Pakistan's strategic pivot toward geo-economics.

During candid discussion, the ambassador stressed that the current momentum in bilateral ties, fueled by recent high level interactions and pronounced common intent of developing a strategic partnership presented a unique window to invest in technology sectors where Pakistan's youthful demographic could thrive and feed mutually rewarding outcomes.

"Pakistan was identified as a tech destination early on, thanks to our English-speaking population and demographic advantages, but geopolitical volatility in the region held us back," the ambassador noted. "Now, with our foreign policy being deliberately oriented toward geo-economics, we are prioritising economic diplomacy. Your expertise in AI and technology is central to this agenda."

The discussion focused on actionable collaborations, including skill development for Pakistan's 65% under the age of 30, regulatory frameworks for crypto and virtual assets, and expanding freelancing ecosystems, where Pakistan ranked third worldwide despite limited but fast-developing infrastructural support.

Participants shared insights on bridging talent gaps, fostering joint ventures, and leveraging the US market's insatiable demand for tech services, which already accounts for 62% of Pakistan's IT exports.

The ambassador expressed optimism about the diaspora's unique position, calling on attendees to serve as permanent ambassadors for stronger ties.

The meeting concluded with commitments to form working groups on AI education exchanges and investment facilitation, with the Pakistani Embassy pledging full support.