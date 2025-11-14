Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to bolster cooperation under strategic defence pact

Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza meets Royal Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff General Fayyadh Bin Hameed Al-Rowaily, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 14, 2025. — ISPR

CGS Raza meets Saudi counterpart in Riyadh.

Bilateral talks held on mutual strategic interests.

Saudi side praises Pakistan’s anti-terrorism efforts.



The military leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Friday resolved to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation under the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA).

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza called on Royal Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff General Fayyadh Bin Hameed Al-Rowaily in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the two discussed matters related to mutual strategic interest and enhancing interoperability, the communique added.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, contributing towards regional peace, stability and self-reliance,” the statement read.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the landmark SMDA on September 17, which treats an attack on either nation as an act of aggression against both.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inked the pact in Riyadh, further strengthening the decades-old security partnership.

Today's bilateral meetings also included a special session of the Pakistan-KSA Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum in Riyadh, where CGS Raza led Pakistan's tri-services delegation.

Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs Khalid Al Biyari led the Saudi side during the meeting.

Both sides reviewed ongoing defence cooperation projects and also discussed new opportunities for joint ventures in emerging technologies.

CGS Raza reiterated Pakistan's continued support for the capacity building of the Saudi defence forces.

The Saudi side hailed Pakistan’s achievements and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, while emphasising the importance of Islamabad's contributions to regional peace and stability.