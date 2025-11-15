At least three killed, several injured in Hyderabad fireworks factory blast

 
November 15, 2025

At least three people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a blast occurred in a fireworks factory in Hyderabad's Latifabad area, the assistant commissioner said on Saturday.

"There are two deaths, and we have sent four to five injured to hospitals,” said Latifabad Assistant Commissioner Saud Lund while speaking to the media.

He noted that the firecrackers were being illegally manufactured in the house without a licence. "The room, where the crackers were being made, was completely destroyed in the blast."

"There is debris from the collapsed room and boundary wall, and we have reports that some people, including children, were working inside. Our teams are trying to retrieve them,” he added.

The blast triggered a fire that caused part of the structure to collapse. Police confirmed that the room and adjoining sections caught fire immediately after the explosion.

Law enforcers and rescue personnel reached the location shortly after the incident, with the fire brigade currently conducting firefighting operations.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

