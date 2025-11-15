Kim Kardashian will pass law exam in 2026, Psychic Sally predicts

British psychic Sally Morgan has unveiled a new spiritual forecast, predicting that Kim Kardashian will pass the bar exam and become a qualified lawyer by March 2026.

This prediction comes just after a week after the reality TV star and aspiring attorney publicly denounced the psychics she had consulted in the past, calling them “psychological liars” for falsely giving her hope that she would pass the bar on her first attempt.

The 45-year-old confirmed her failure on the exam last Friday, despite holding a degree in a four-year Law Office Study Program (LOSP).

In foul-mouthed tirade, she expressed her fury at the mediums who gave her false hope.

“I’m just letting you guys know that all of the f***** psychics we have met with, and that we’re obsessed with, are all f****** full of s***,” she said.

“They all collectively, maybe four of them, told me I was gonna pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars. Don’t believe anything they say,” she added.

Undeterred by the criticism, Psychic Sally, 74, has now offered her own detailed vision for Kardashian’s bar exam future.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Morgan asserted, “She very, very nearly passed.”

The medium speculated that a “slight mistake” on the third section of the five-part exam led her to the failure and suggested an investigation is already underway.

Standing firm on her new timeline, she insisted, “I think by March 2026 she will have passed them.”

Despite her recent failure, Kardashian has vowed to continue her six-year law journey. “Falling short isn’t failure, it’s fuel,” she told her followers.

“I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more,” she added.

The star is determined to carry the legacy of her late father, Robert Kardashian, a renowned attorney. She is also currently playing a divorce lawyer in her new television drama, All’s Fair.