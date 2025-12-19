Three men arrested in Sri Lanka for burning Elephant alive

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested three men in connection to burning of a wild elephant alive.

A disturbing video recently went viral on social media showing the burning animal sparking widespread outrage. Police said that the three suspects aged between 42 and 50 were arrested from Anuradhapura district.

They were charged with animal cruelty and are on remand until December 24, 2025.

Wildlife activists and conservationists from across the world condemned the incident after a graphic video showed an injured elephant being set on fire.

Emergency responders and veterinary surgeons tried their best to save the animal but unfortunately, it could not survive.

Sri Lanka is home to nearly 7,000 elephants and the animal is protected under Sri Lankan law as it holds cultural and religious significance. It is also considered a national treasure.

The killing of an elephant is a serious criminal offence and it is punishable by death.

Since the country has not executed anyone since 1976, all the death sentences are automatically commuted to life imprisonment.

Despite strict laws, the data reveals that almost 400 elephants have been killed each year over the past half a decade, with no promising signs that the number might decrease in future.