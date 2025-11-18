 
Geo News

Tom Cruise quietly celebrates Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban divorce

Tom Cruise reportedly follows Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce closely

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 18, 2025

Tom Cruise brutal views on Nicola Kidman, Keith Urban divorce exposed
Tom Cruise brutal views on Nicola Kidman, Keith Urban divorce exposed

Tom Cruise privately celebrated when his ex-wife Nicola Kidman and Keith Urban’s split was announced, a new report has claimed.

The Mission: Impossible icon, who was married to Nicole for 11 years, told those close to him that “karma” has finally come full circle.

According to International Business Times, the superstar has followed news of the breakup closely and hasn’t forgotten how he felt blamed and criticized after their own divorce.

An insider revealed that Cruise was hurt by comments Kidman made at the time, including public shade she threw at his he height, however, he remained silent at the time.

"When Tom and Nicole split, he caught all the blame and she got all the sympathy,” the insider said. “He was painted as the bad guy ... that stuck with him for years.”

"Tom was really stung by the way Nicole handled their break-up. She went on TV, made digs about his height, and painted herself as the victim, while he stayed silent and took the hits."

Tom Cruise quietly celebrates Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban divorce

Now, the insiders noted that Cruise feels “proven right,” believing Nicole and Keith were a mismatch from the start.

“It annoyed him when this guy was painted as this saintly figure who’d swooped in on a white horse, so to speak, and rescued Nicole from the hellish memory of their marriage," they said.

"He's following the divorce news closely, and a part of him feels badly for her, since he knows how much she’s hurting.

“At the same time, he's also allowing himself a little pat on the back and telling people close to him that this is karma doing its thing. Bottom line: He thought they were a hyped up couple who clearly had very little in common from the get-go — now he's been proved right."

More From Entertainment

Tom Cruise panics over losing touch with David Beckham
Tom Cruise panics over losing touch with David Beckham
Kim Zolciak reveals shocking reason behind divorce from Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak reveals shocking reason behind divorce from Kroy Biermann
Mark Consuelos shares results of his first, long-overdue colonoscopy
Mark Consuelos shares results of his first, long-overdue colonoscopy
Ant Anstead gives Renée Zellweger sweet shoutout over Bridget Jones honour
Ant Anstead gives Renée Zellweger sweet shoutout over Bridget Jones honour
Alan Carr responds to rumours of co-hosting 'Strictly Come Dancing' next
Alan Carr responds to rumours of co-hosting 'Strictly Come Dancing' next
Claire Danes opens up about 'shame' over mid 40s baby news
Claire Danes opens up about 'shame' over mid 40s baby news
'Frankenstein' star Oscar Isaac reflects on his late mother's final words
'Frankenstein' star Oscar Isaac reflects on his late mother's final words
Penn Badgley recalls painful loss that nearly ended his marriage
Penn Badgley recalls painful loss that nearly ended his marriage
Justin Baldoni's ‘harassment training' joke surfaces in set footage
Justin Baldoni's ‘harassment training' joke surfaces in set footage