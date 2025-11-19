Imran's sisters briefly detained as police break up PTI sit-in near Adiala jail

Imran Khan’s sisters along with PTI activists stage a sit-in near the near Central Jail Rawalpindi on November 19, 2025. — X/ @PTIofficial/screengrab

Imran Khan’s sisters stage sit-in on Adiala Road.

Demand immediate meeting with jailed PTI founder.

Crackdown follows Aleema Khan's refusal to end sit-in.



RAWALPINDI: Police late on Tuesday briefly detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sisters — Aleema Khan, Noreen Khan Niazi, and Uzma Khanum — after they refused to end their sit-in near Central Jail Rawalpindi on Adiala road.

During the crackdown against the PTI’s sit-in at Gorakhpur picket, the police also took several activists of the former ruling party. Later, the police released Khan’s sister near Chakri Interchange.

The sisters of the incarcerated PTI founder, along with dozens of party workers, staged a sit-in on Adiala Road after being denied permission to meet him and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Meanwhile, the police asked Khan’s sister to clear the road, but the talks failed, and Aleema refused to call off the sit-in. After that, police sprayed water on the road and detained around 8 to 10 PTI activists, including Khan’s sisters.

Talking to journalists after being released, Aleema said that her sister Noreen was dragged on the road by the women police personnel.

Aleema has been visiting her incarcerated brother at Adiala and has served as a key channel for conveying Khan’s messages to PTI workers through the media.

Last month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was denied permission to meet the jailed PTI founder.

The KP chief minister had arrived outside the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi alongside PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

However, CM Afridi returned without a meeting with the PTI founder, while Khan's sister, Uzma, was allowed to meet the former premier.

Speaking to journalists outside the jail, Afridi said that he should be allowed to meet the PTI founder to receive "policy guidelines", emphasising that questions should be raised about why such a meeting is being obstructed.