By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 20, 2025

Meghan Markle presses on ‘connecting' with people in new show 

Meghan Markle is talking about the privileges of being with her loved ones.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has dropped the trailer for ‘With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration’ on Wednesday, is opening up about the importance of being seen.

Speaking for the cameras, Meghan is spotted saying: "It's about finding time to connect with the people we love.”

also says: "Being a hostess or a host, it's about making people feel comfortable." Restaurateur Will Guidara then chimes in and adds "You can do things that make people feel a little bit..." before they both say "more seen".

This comes as NewsNation’s Paula Froelich sat down with Kinsey Schofield and spoke about her business acumen.

“Nobody has said that she is a great business person; there’s just a disconnect, really,” she started by saying. “Between what’s going on and that cavernous mansion in Montecito.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

