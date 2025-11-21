Google’s Nano Banana Pro is here: Key features, availability, how to try it

Google has unveiled Nano Banana Pro, a major upgrade to its AI image generation technology that offers transformation of how users create and edit visuals.

The pro version is built on the powerful Gemini 3 pro model.

The major advancements are substantial. Nano Banana Pro excels at rendering accurate, legible text directly within images, a notorious challenge for earlier AI models.

The advanced model is capable of interpreting the prompt in various languages. It also leverages real-time data from Google search, enabling users to generate up-to-date infographics on topics including weather, sports, or recipes.

For creative control, the model is a leap forward. It can blend up to 14 different input images while maintaining the consistent likeness of up to five people, making it powerful for complex scenes and brand campaigns.

In the pro version, users can also gain “studio quality” editing tools, including the ability to adjust lighting, change camera focus, apply color grading, and alter aspect ratios for various platforms.

But the real question is how users can try it? The availability of the pro version is tiered. For consumers, it’s rolling out in the Gemini app when selecting the “Thinking” model.

Free-tier users only get a restricted a limited quota before reverting to the original Nano Banana, while Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers receive higher quotas.

Professional developers can access it through Gemini API and Google AI Studio.

With this launch, Google solidifies its competitive stance in the generative AI race, providing a sophisticated tool that bridges the gap between casual creativity and professional design.