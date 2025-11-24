Pakistan, Saudi military leaders discuss strengthening strategic cooperation

Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff General Fayyadh Bin Hameed Al Rowaili (left) meets Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at GHQ, Rawalpindi, November 24, 2025. — ISPR

General Al Rowaili presented with guard of honour.

Meets COAS Munir after visiting Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Saudi CGS vows to enhance bilateral cooperation.



The military leaders of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have emphasised the importance of strengthening strategic military ties between the two nations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

The development came during a meeting between Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Fayyadh Bin Hameed Al Rowaili and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, the ISPR said in a statement.

"During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on strengthening the longstanding and strategic military cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia," it added.

The two military leaders emphasised the importance of further enhancing defence collaboration, security cooperation, and counter-terrorism efforts.

The Saudi CGS lauded Pakistan's cooperation with the Saudi Armed Forces across multiple fields, reaffirming his commitment to further deepening the bilateral cooperation.

Before his meeting with Field Marshal Munir, General Al Rowaili laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada upon his arrival at the GHQ, where he was presented with a guard of honour.



Bilateral relations between the two nations received a major boost in September when they signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA), which treats an attack on either nation as an act of aggression against both.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inked the pact in Riyadh on September 17 during the former's visit to Saudi Arabia.

Later, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that several Arab and Muslim nations wanted to sign a similar agreement with Islamabad.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on October 3, Dar said that the pact could evolve into an Eastern North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) if more nations join it.

He asserted that Pakistan would soon emerge as the leader of the 57 Islamic nations.