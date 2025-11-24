 
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink justice-sector MoU as Tarar attends Riyadh global conference

Law minister holds key bilateral meetings focused on judicial training and reforms

Web Desk
November 24, 2025

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar (centre left) signs a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Justice Minister Waleed Mohammed Al-Samaani at the Second International Conference on Justice in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 24, 2025.
Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar (centre left) signs a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Justice Minister Waleed Mohammed Al-Samaani at the Second International Conference on Justice in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 24, 2025. — X/@ ministry_law

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar led Pakistan’s delegation at the Second International Conference on Justice held in Riyadh under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two-day conference brought together ministers, jurists, and legal experts from more than 40 countries to discuss judicial standards, digital transformation, and enhanced global cooperation in the justice sector.

On the sidelines, Tarar held a series of important bilateral meetings.

His key engagement was with Saudi Justice Minister Waleed Mohammed Al-Samaani, during which Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation in judicial training, legal reforms, and technological development.

Tarar also met Iran’s Minister of Justice, Dr Amin Hossein Rahimi, and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral legal cooperation and institutional linkages.

Separately, the minister held talks with Turkiye’s Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunç, where both sides reviewed opportunities to modernise judicial processes and enhance capacity-building partnerships.

In another meeting, Tarar conferred with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice, Farid Ahmadov, focusing on expanding the bilateral legal framework, sharing best practices, and enhancing collaboration in judicial education.

During these engagements, Tarar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing international partnerships in the justice sector, stressing that such cooperation supports better access to justice, strengthens the rule of law and aligns national reforms with global best practices.

