A step towards safety

Women can be seen protesting against violence in Pakistan. — AFP/File

Every year, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women forces us to confront a painful truth: violence against women in Pakistan is neither rare nor distant.

It unfolds in ordinary homes, in the homes of people we know, among friends who smile through their pain and insist they are fine, and in the lives of women who continue moving through each day with strength and grace while enduring far more than they ever reveal.

Many carry emotional and physical wounds quietly because speaking often brings disbelief, judgment or shame. And for those who seek justice, the process can be as painful as the violence itself, forcing them to relive their trauma before strangers.

According to police data, more than 32,000 cases of violence against women were reported in 2024. Over 5,000 women and girls were raped, more than 24,000 were abducted, and 547 were killed in the name of honour. These numbers are disturbing, but they also show that more families are reporting crimes rather than remaining silent.

The Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey indicates that nearly one in three married women has experienced physical, emotional or sexual violence from a spouse. Conviction rates remain low, and women are often humiliated during the process. Many survivors describe the justice system as a second ordeal.

Our response must be firm, compassionate and rooted in the values we claim as a society. Islam emphasises dignity, compassion and fairness within the family, guided by the Quranic instruction to live with spouses in kindness. A home built on fear or cruelty contradicts this principle. Protecting vulnerable members of a household is both an Islamic and a Pakistani responsibility.

It is within this moral and social context that the Domestic Violence Prevention and Protection Bill 2025 was drafted and passed by the National Assembly. The bill recognises that domestic violence is not limited to physical harm. Emotional intimidation, psychological manipulation, verbal degradation and economic coercion are equally damaging forms of abuse that erode a person’s dignity and well-being.

As the author of this bill, I carried with me the voices of women who never made it to the system. I fought for this law because their silence was never a choice.

Every clause reflects a journey of resistance, persistence and the belief that lawmaking must serve those who cannot fight for themselves. From its drafting to its passage in the National Assembly, this has been one of the most challenging and deeply personal legislative journeys of my public life.

To make protection meaningful, the bill establishes protection committees across Islamabad to monitor cases and coordinate services. protection officers will assist survivors in filing complaints, obtaining medical examinations, accessing shelters, securing emergency protection orders and understanding their rights. For the first time, the burden shifts from the survivor to the state.

The bill empowers courts to issue immediate and emergency protection orders to prevent escalation and safeguard women and children. It requires hospitals, police and social welfare departments to coordinate their response so that survivors are not sent from one office to another.

Recognising that many remain in unsafe environments due to financial dependence, the bill introduces monetary relief and compensation for medical treatment, loss of income, relocation and urgent necessities.

This legislation is not confined to women. It extends protection to men, children, transgender persons, the elderly, persons with disabilities and every vulnerable individual living within a household. Domestic violence can affect anyone, and every person deserves safety and dignity inside their own home.

The bill also strengthens Pakistan’s constitutional responsibilities by upholding the right to life, dignity and equality for all citizens. It fulfils commitments Pakistan has already undertaken under CEDAW, the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the ICCPR, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Sustainable Development Goals.

These are obligations Pakistan accepted willingly and proudly. Guiding this bill through the National Assembly has been one of the most meaningful responsibilities of my public life. It reflects the courage of Pakistan’s women and the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who believed that the dignity of women is inseparable from the dignity of the nation.

The Senate now carries the responsibility to complete this reform. This bill is not about conflict between genders but about fairness, justice and the fundamental promise that every individual deserves safety within their own home.

Implementation is where this law will stand or fall. Even the strongest legislation is meaningless without enforcement. Pakistan cannot afford a gap between what is written and what is delivered.

Every delay in appointing protection officers, activating protection committees, notifying rules or training frontline responders leaves survivors exposed and unprotected. Implementation is the dividing line between safety and harm, between justice realised and justice denied.

This is a story of courage, responsibility and a Pakistan choosing a safer and more dignified path for all. If we commit to enforcing this law with the seriousness it demands, thousands of women, children, transgender persons, the elderly and vulnerable individuals will finally have a state that stands with them, not against them. The journey does not end here.

This is where it truly begins.



The writer is a member of the National Assembly. She holds a PhD in Law, and serves on the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Kashmir.

Disclaimer: The viewpoints expressed in this piece are the writer's own and don't necessarily reflect Geo.tv's editorial policy.

Originally published in The News