TikTok scrolling linked to 'brain rot': New study warns—Here's what you need to know

Excessive scrolling on social media apps for short-term video content consumption is a phenomenon most people now struggle with.

Now the American Psychological Association (APA) has warned in a new study that excessive use of TIkTok scrolling is linked to negative cognitive effects, commonly known as ‘brain rot.’

According to the APA study, it confirms that “brain rot” is more than an internet meme; it’s a real neurocognitive syndrome causing measurable damage.

The study under the title Feeds, Feelings, and Focus: A Systemic Review and Meta-Analysis Examining the Cognitive and Mental Health Correlates of Short-Form Video Use directly links short-form video content (SFV) from algorithm-driven platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts to brain rot.

Researchers examining data from 98,299 individuals across 71 studies discovered that increased consumption of SFV (short-form video) is directly linked to poorer cognitive performance in attention span and inhibitory control.

And the study results indicate that young adults consume content online on average 6.5 hours per day.

Why short-form videos undermine deep learning?

The study underlines, “According to this framework, repeated exposure to highly stimulating, fast-paced content may contribute to habituation, in which users become desensitized to slower, more effortful cognitive tasks such as reading, problem solving, or deep learning.”

“Overall, these findings highlight the importance of understanding the broader health implications of SFV use, given its pervasive role in daily life and potential to impact health, behavior, and well-being,” the researchers noted.

The next time you’re scrolling through TikTok or another SFV content platform and feel your attention span is fading, try breaking the habit.

Put your phone down and pick up a book. It’s the simplest, most effective change you can make.