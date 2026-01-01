NYC's Times Square welcomes 2026 with America 250–themed Ball drop

New York crowds braved extreme cold to witness the iconic Times Square ball drop at midnight and other celebrations welcoming 2026.

Crowds from all around America and other parts of the world embraced as the New Year’s Eve ball covered in more than 5,000 crystals descended along a pole.

The famed ball drop is a tradition of welcoming the new year dating back to 1904, with the first illuminated ball dropped in 1907.

This year, New York City rang in the New Year as crowds cheered amid chilly weather when the Ball was relit in America250-themed design and rose above the illuminated 2026 numeral.

The “America 250” refers to the country getting 250 years old this year.

Those who missed the momentous Ball Drop on the New Year’s Eve, will have another opportunity on July 3, 2026, when Times Square hosts a special ball drop marking 250 years of American independence.

This will be the first time ever that the Ball will be dropped outside of New Year’s Eve.

Just after the ball drop, NYC had another historic moment as the Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani was sworn-in at the historic, decommissioned subway station in Manhattan.

The Democratic politician became the first Muslim mayor of the city who took oath of office on Muslim Holy Book Quran.