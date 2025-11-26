Australia moves visa process to phones with Immi app — here's how it works in Pakistan

Chinese tourists take photographs in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge on September 27, 2023. — AFP

The Australian government has announced a simplified visa application process for Pakistani citizens, making it easier for eligible individuals to obtain a visa, thanks to the launch of a new mobile application.

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Tim Kane, shared the update on his social media platform X, stressing that applying for an Australian visa from Pakistan has now become easier.

He said that eligible Pakistani applicants can now easily upload their passport details and facial biometrics using just their smartphones.

The Australian Immi App, already in use in several countries, is now available for applicants in Pakistan. According to the High Commission, the app will save people both time and money, cutting out extra visits to visa centres and making the identity-verification process far simpler.

However, the app only works for applicants who have received a biometrics instruction letter carrying a Visa Lodgement Number (VLN) starting with AUI or AUH. Those with other codes will still need to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC) in person.

How the app works

Applicants need a valid passport and a phone with a good internet connection. The device must allow camera access, have NFC enabled, and keep location services switched on.

Once the app is installed, users follow a five-step process:

1. Enter the VLN

Each family member needs to enter their own Visa Lodgement Number (VLN).

2. Scan your passport

The app uses your phone’s camera and NFC technology to read your passport details and chip. Make sure the entire page is visible and avoid any glare or shadows.

3. Check your passport information

The app will show the details it scanned. If anything looks wrong, simply rescan your passport.

4. Take a clear photo

You will need to take a live photo for your identity check. Stand in front of a light background, look straight at the camera, remove glasses if possible, and avoid shadows. The app will automatically take the photo when everything is lined up correctly.

5. Submit your identity check

You can provide an email address to receive confirmation. Once submitted, your passport details and photo go directly to Australia’s Department of Home Affairs. The app does not keep your personal information after submission.

If everything is submitted correctly, you won’t need to visit an ABCC in person. Your ImmiAccount will be updated within 24 hours. If anything is missing, the department will contact you.