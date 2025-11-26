Punjab citizens to face heavy fines under new traffic ordinance

This image shows a traffic police official interacting with a citizen. — Traffic Police Punjab website

LAHORE: Motorists and motorcyclists across Punjab have been warned of heavy fines and stricter penalties as the provincial government has issued a new traffic ordinance introducing sweeping changes to enforcement rules.

Under the ordinance, signed by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, driving without a fitness certificate can now lead to a fine of up to Rs100,000 along with imprisonment, while the use of non-standard window glass carries a jail term of up to six months.

Violating one-way traffic rules may result in six months’ imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs50,000.

The new ordinance makes it mandatory for the front-seat passenger to wear a seat belt, with strict penalties for non-compliance. Punishment for underage driving has been doubled, and parents will also be held legally responsible.

For smoke-emitting vehicles, fines have been fixed at Rs2,000 for motorcycles, Rs3,000 for three-wheelers, Rs8,000 for private vehicles, and Rs15,000 for public transport.

Penalties for overspeeding have been increased by up to 300%, with motorcycles facing fines of Rs2,000 and cars Rs5,000.

For overloading, three-wheelers will be fined Rs3,000, vehicles under 2,000cc Rs5,000, larger vehicles Rs10,000, and trailers Rs15,000.

Violation of traffic signals will incur fines of Rs2,000 for motorcycles, Rs3,000 for three-wheelers, Rs5,000 for cars, Rs10,000 for 2,000cc vehicles, and Rs15,000 for vehicles above 2,000cc.

Strict action will also be taken against those using yellow number plates, fake plates, or non-standard plates, with additional penalties for repeat violations. Motorists failing to carry registration documents or proof of ownership will face legal action.

Meanwhile, authorities have announced that the challan system has been fully digitised to ensure efficient and transparent enforcement.