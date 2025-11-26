Iran's top security adviser urges stronger Islamabad-Tehran joint security mechanism

Iran's Supreme National Security Council chief Ali Larijani speaks after his meeting with Lebanon's Parliament Speaker in Beirut on August 13, 2025. — AFP

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Dr Ali Larijani has urged strengthening the joint security mechanism between Tehran and Islamabad to combat terrorism.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, Dr Larijani lauded Pakistan's mechanisms against terrorism, saying that both countries were committed to taking joint action against terrorism.

"The joint mechanism between the militaries of the two countries would enable more effective operations against cross-border terrorism," he added.

Dr Larijani, who also serves as adviser to Iran's supreme leader, arrived in the country on Monday for a two-day visit.

A day after his arrival, he held meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

During the meetings, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation on regional and international issues.

He also met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) earlier today.

During the meeting, the Iranian security adviser acknowledged Pakistan's role in ensuring peace and security in the region.

Meanwhile, Dr Larijani said that Tehran stood ready to play its part in resolving the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Iran would respond positively whenever Pakistan asks for its role, he said, while acknowledging Pakistan's support for his country during tough times.

Responding to a question regarding the issue of Palestine, he emphasised that the Palestinian people should have the "right to elect their own government through open elections".

Dr Larijani cautioned that US proposals for peace in Gaza provided only "temporary solutions" while "creating larger problems".

He was of the view that the international peacekeeping forces were often short-term measures that may lead to further complications.

The Iranian leader, however, said that Pakistan's participation in any force in Gaza would be entirely its decision.

On a question regarding his views on Pakistan's efforts to mediate the Iran-US tensions, he said that Tehran would welcome any positive and constructive initiative. "Pakistan has repeatedly offered joint meetings, which Iran respects," he added.

Dr Larijani stated that his country had fulfilled its obligations regarding the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, with the pipeline completed up to the border.

If there had been no obstacles, Pakistani households would already be using Iranian gas, he said, expressing hope for a swift resolution of the matter.