Annual maintenance at Dhabeji to cause water shortage in Karachi

Employees of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Dhabeji pumping station are seen in this image. — Facebook/@CMSindh.Page/File

Work runs 8am to 8pm at Dhabeji Grid Station.

Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal, DHA affected.

Jinnah Town, North Nazimabad, Gulberg Town also hit.

KARACHI: Annual maintenance at the Dhabeji Grid Station began today (Thursday), with the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) warning that the city will face a shortage of approximately 100 million gallons of water, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the maintenance work will take place from 8am to 8pm and that electricity will remain partially suspended on multiple feeders of the pumping station during this period.

As a result, water supply to Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal, DHA and Chanesar Town will remain affected, while supply will also be affected in Jinnah Town, North Nazimabad and Gulberg Town.

The spokesperson added that Karachi is supplied with 650 million gallons of water daily under normal circumstances.

The latest disruption comes as KWSC has reported a severe water shortage in the ongoing month, citing prolonged electricity outages at major pumping stations across the city.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the corporation said that repeated electricity suspensions by K-Electric (KE) disrupted operations at multiple pumping facilities.

According to KWSC, the city faced a shortage of 884 million gallons in the first 23 days of November due to continuous power outages.

The Dhabeji pumping station recorded the largest impact, with 132 hours and 20 minutes of outages, resulting in a shortfall of 424 million gallons of water.

Similarly, Dumlottee Pumping Station remained without power for 146 hours, causing a shortage of 111 million gallons.

At the North East Karachi station, the shortfall amounted to 335 million gallons, while Hub and Pipri stations each experienced a shortage of 6 million gallons, and Gharo station recorded 2 million gallons.