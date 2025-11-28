 
Geo News

All you need to know about the price of upcoming Galaxy tri-fold

New Galaxy tri-fold is likely to be more affordable than what early leaks indicated

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 28, 2025

An undated image of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. — Samsung

An undated image of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. — Samsung 

Samsung's foldable phones have a history of outshining the competition despite ever-advancing smartphone tech, and so will the upcoming Galaxy tri-fold, given the hype surrounding it while it's far away from launch.

The seemingly biggest factor behind this enormous traction is that the new Galaxy tri-fold is likely to be more affordable than what early leaks indicated.

Sceptics, on the other hand, also claimed that the device is far from what could be called a budget-friendly Galaxy mobile device.

Citing an internal sales channel announcement, Yeux1122, a prolific tipster, claimed on Naver (a South Korean online platform) that the tri-fold will be listed at a price tag of around 3.6 million won in South Korea. This is slightly lower than 4 million won (around $,3000 USD), an estimation shared online by a recent leak.

If the rumour has anything to go by, the incoming tri-fold's price is expected to be more compelling than the previous expectations of a near $3,000 price.

Samsung Galaxy tri-fold specifications (expected)

In light of leaks surfacing online, the Galaxy tri-fold will be armed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while featuring a 10-inch dual-folding internal display and a 6.5-inch cover screen.

For extended sessions, the device is rumoured to pack a 5,600mAh battery and may also retain a triple-camera setup, same as the Z Fold 7, including a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera.

More From Viral

Air pollution cancels out health benefits of exercise, Study finds
Air pollution cancels out health benefits of exercise, Study finds
Elon Musk's Tesla offers free rides in Germany, Italy, France
Elon Musk's Tesla offers free rides in Germany, Italy, France
NBC faces online backlash for cutting Lil Jon halftime show to just seconds video
NBC faces online backlash for cutting Lil Jon halftime show to just seconds
OpenAI data breach exposes users' emails, locations: But there's a catch
OpenAI data breach exposes users' emails, locations: But there's a catch
What is Ozempic 2.0: Everything to know about next wave of weight loss drugs
What is Ozempic 2.0: Everything to know about next wave of weight loss drugs
UK budget 2025-26: Scotland's income tax rates and key details
UK budget 2025-26: Scotland's income tax rates and key details
Black Friday deals: Smart savings or mindless consumption?
Black Friday deals: Smart savings or mindless consumption?
UK budget 2025: New per-mile tax imposed on EVs
UK budget 2025: New per-mile tax imposed on EVs
UFO like mysterious red light over Italian sky baffles scientists
UFO like mysterious red light over Italian sky baffles scientists