All you need to know about the price of upcoming Galaxy tri-fold

An undated image of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. — Samsung

Samsung's foldable phones have a history of outshining the competition despite ever-advancing smartphone tech, and so will the upcoming Galaxy tri-fold, given the hype surrounding it while it's far away from launch.

The seemingly biggest factor behind this enormous traction is that the new Galaxy tri-fold is likely to be more affordable than what early leaks indicated.

Sceptics, on the other hand, also claimed that the device is far from what could be called a budget-friendly Galaxy mobile device.

Citing an internal sales channel announcement, Yeux1122, a prolific tipster, claimed on Naver (a South Korean online platform) that the tri-fold will be listed at a price tag of around 3.6 million won in South Korea. This is slightly lower than 4 million won (around $,3000 USD), an estimation shared online by a recent leak.

If the rumour has anything to go by, the incoming tri-fold's price is expected to be more compelling than the previous expectations of a near $3,000 price.

Samsung Galaxy tri-fold specifications (expected)

In light of leaks surfacing online, the Galaxy tri-fold will be armed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while featuring a 10-inch dual-folding internal display and a 6.5-inch cover screen.

For extended sessions, the device is rumoured to pack a 5,600mAh battery and may also retain a triple-camera setup, same as the Z Fold 7, including a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera.