Babusar-Naran road shut due to treacherous weather

Representational image shows a vehicle after getting stuck in snow along a road after a heavy snowfall in Murreeon January 8, 2022. — AFP

CHILAS: Snowfall has begun in the northern areas of the country, and due to the deteriorating weather, the Babusar-Naran route has been closed for all types of traffic.

The road will remain shut until further orders, according to a notification issued by the Diamer deputy commissioner.

The notification said that, in view of the snowfall, Babusar Top and the adjoining Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) areas had been closed and that dangerously slippery conditions had developed on the roads.

It added that no measures had been taken so far to remove the snow and that security had also been withdrawn from the Diamer and KP limits along the route.

Keeping the entire situation in view, the administration has announced that from 30 November until further notice, the Babusar Highway will remain closed for all types of traffic.

Earlier this month, due to heavy snowfall at Babusar Top, passenger vehicles became stranded as the Babusar-Jalkhad Road was completely closed.

More than twelve vehicles were stuck at Babusar Top, and, according to the district administration, rescue and Diamer Police teams were dispatched to the area.

The weather over the past 24 hours remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while extremely cold conditions prevailed in the mountainous areas, as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, fog/smog persisted in a few plain districts of Punjab and KP.

Today’s recorded minimum temperatures were: Skardu -11 degrees Celsius, Leh -9°C, Gilgit -6°C, Ziarat, Babusar, Gopis and Kalat -4°C, Astore -3°C, while Quetta recorded -2°C.