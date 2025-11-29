Who is Mr. Fantasy? Viral TikToker sending internet into frenzy—Here's what to know

Social media has erupted over Mr. Fantasy's debut performance of Mr Fantasy, with many users speculating he is the stage persona of New Zealand-born actor KJ Apa.

Mr. Fantasy brought his antics into the real world, where he was seen donating a green pirate’s coat, sunglasses, and beige plaid pants while striking a pose with the sword.

Social media users were left stunned and mostly baffled by the identity of Mr. Fantasy at the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City on November 27, 2025.

Mr. Fantasy seemed to come on the internet literally out of nowhere.

His very first TikTok video was posted in August 2025, and three months later he crossed the 1 million mark on the social media platform.

Let’s find out who Mr. Fantasy is and what the buzz is behind his mysterious name.

Who is Mr. Fantasy?

Mr. Fantasy whose real name is still debated online, is a British musician from Harrogate, England.

But what Mr. Fantasy claimed is that this is “Mr. Fantasy,” not a stage name; in fact, it has been carried with him his whole life, referring to the mysteriousness that some people pointed to actor Donald Glover performing under the rapper name “Childish Gambino.”

“The name Mr. Fantasy was given to me at birth," he claimed.

"I believe that I was given that name because I evoke a spirit of ever-expanding love. You know, I am what everyone else is. I mean, that’s what we all are. We are just bubbles of ever-expanding love.”

The debut track that gave him social media buzz was Mr Fantasy, which reached 5 million streams on Spotify (still counting) and became a viral internet sensation overnight, followed by his track, 'Wayuwanna,' and a dazzling performance on Dancing with the Stars.

Although not much is known about Mr. Fantasy except the fact that he has a British accent, is a die-hard follower of actor James Franco, and possesses an eclectic style that has shaped his musical evolution.

Mr. Fantasy recently released his song Catapult on YouTube, which centers around a funky bass rhythm.

Besides his TikTok popularity, where he promotes his music on his account, he also has an Instagram handle, which has so far 175,000 followers.

Mr. Fantasy recently addressed the buzz around his rising stardom in an interview with People. “I’ve prepared my whole life for this,” he said, adding, “some would say.”

Mr Fantasy also hinted at his upcoming music, stating, "I've always been writing music, and there are riddles inside of me that are ready to be shared with the world, and I feel that I am just a vessel for those riddles, for those tales.”

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted an eerie familiarity that Riverdale viewers will recognize.

Given his years of interviews with Apa, Mr. Fantasy’s look has some wondering if he is wearing a wig and fake teeth. Others noticed that Apa and Mr. Fantasy share the same tattoos.

Netizens react

The content creator’s appearance at the historic Thanksgiving Day parade delighted his fans, who have been flooding the comments on his videos with their joy.

One such user wrote, “My Fantasy better be in GTA6 or im not playing it.” To which Mr Fantasy replied, “I’ll ask John to make this happen.”

Another compared him to KJ Apa, writing, “Mr fantasy has done more with his career than kj Appa and I wonder how he feels about that.”

“What I admire the most bout him is he doesn’t just speak with a British asccent he nails British dialect and mannerisms,” added another

Netizens are captivated by the buzz Mr Fantasy has generated in a short span of time. Now, only time will tell if he can sustain this impact, given the internet’s constant churn of new trends.