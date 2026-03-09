Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce weighs NFL future as free agency opens

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce’s future hangs in the balance as the National Football League (NFL) free agency has opened and the athlete has to now decide whether to stay with the Kansas City Chiefs or join another team.

Playing for the Chiefs since he was drafted in 2013, the tight end’s contract expired at the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season.

The iconic athlete is expected to return for the 14th season and is currently in the process of finalising a new deal with the Chiefs.

However, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the 36-year-old seven-time All-Pro athlete was still considering a few other teams.

She said, “If Kelce comes back to the Chiefs it will be a contract worth about $15 million,” adding that this might be the last chance for one of the greatest tight ends in American football history to change teams.

For context, the average retirement age for NFL athletes is 27.6 years and only a few superstar careers extend into their 30s and Kelce is already 36 years old.

Earlier, a report by The Associated Press claimed that Kelce will only play for the Chiefs - if he plays at all.

The ultimate decision regarding his career lies with Kelce. Though reports indicate a strong chance of him returning for the 14th season, it remains unclear if he would decide to retire or continue playing.