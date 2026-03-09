Is Joe Burrow with actress Jessica Alba in Vegas? What's truth behind dating buzz

After Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow was spotted at Las Vegas casino playing a table game with actress Jessica Alba, it sparked buzz on social media.

Multiple posts making rounds on X (formerly Twitter) claim that the Bengals quarterback and the actress are being labeled as a new couple after being spotted at 2 am in Las Vegas.

Soon after the snap of them sitting at a gaming table surfaced online, it gained significant attraction online.

What has fueled these speculations further was the fact that Burrow stayed in Las Vegas on March 7 for his UFC 326. Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 game, and besides, he also appeared in the crowd during the live broadcast.

But contrary to social media buzz, some insiders told TMZ that the rumors on social media are not true in any way.

The outlet further reported that the actress Alba is still in a relationship with actor Danny Ramirez.

The viral photo was taken at the Zero Bond Vegas opening, where multiple people were in attendance alongside the buzz-worthy pair, who were simply part of a larger group of friends gathered there for past times.

And there was nothing observed beyond friendships.

For context, Fantastic Four actress this past weekend shared an Instagram photo from their latest trip to Mexico that spotlighted a picture of the two posing together.

In March 2024, Burrow took part in UFC 299 event with Nick Bosa in Miami.

In December 2023, Burrow attended UFC Fight Night in Austin, Texas, while recovering from a wrist injury that ended his season.