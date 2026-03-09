 
Sky Brown wins Skateboarding world title in rain-hit Sao Paulo final

Japan’s Hiraki scored 84.36 points and secured a silver medal

March 09, 2026

Britain’s Sky Brown has won the skateboarding world championship in a rain-battered event in Sao Paulo on Monday.

Heavy rain could not deter the 17-year-old British athlete from becoming a two-time world champion, after a competition-high 88.16 points in the second run.

None of the athletes were able to begin their third run except Japan’s Cocona Hiraki before heavy rain forced officials to end the competition.

Brown’s score in the second run was adjusted to be the winning score as none other were able to surpass her 88.16-point mark. 

Japan’s Hiraki scored 84.36 points and secured a silver medal and Minna Stess repeated her 2023 feat by winning a bronze once again.

The 14-year-old Australian athlete, though could not win a medal, captivated the audiences and officials alike with her impressive performance. Arisa Trew, Australia’s 2024 Olympic gold medalist, finished fourth with a score of 80.06 points.

Brown, who managed to secure the gold despite adverse weather conditions, said, “I was bummed to know that we could not fully complete the final,” adding, “The level is crazy - I had to put a lot down to get here.”

The world champion said that becoming a world champion on International Women’s Day definitely “means a lot.”

Brown added, “There are bigger things going on. I just pray for peace.” 

