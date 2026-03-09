 
Alysa Liu exposes traumatic ‘training' culture that pushed her to retire at 16

March 09, 2026

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Alysa Liu has sent shockwaves through the figure skating world after disclosing the “extreme” training methods that pushed her to retire at just 16.

The revelation was made in an interview with Rolling Stone, where the 20-year-old champion opened up about the “crazy” and “insane” pressure she had to face as a young skater.

Liu, who secured gold in both women’s single and team events at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, confirmed she was withdrawn from the upcoming World Figure Skating Championships in Prague, scheduled to start on March 24. Sarah Everhardt, debut competitor, is set to take her spot.

When interviewer Alex Morris noted that Liu’s teenage years saw everything “monitored” and “controlled,” including being sold dhe couldn’t drink water, Liu confirmed the disturbing practice.

“Yes, Yeah! It was crazy because like, they were like ‘Water weight, you shouldn’t drink water.’ You should gargle it. It’s crazy, It’s insane,” she recalled.

Liu’s father also confirmed the insane incidents to USA Today, confirming that his daughter was “traumatised” and suffering from PTSD after her early career, avoiding ice rinks entirely following her 2022 retirement.

While announcing her Worlds withdrawal, Liu remained characteristically upbeat: “There’s been a lot of exciting things happening since my return from Milan, so I’m taking some time for that. See y’all next season!”

