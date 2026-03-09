Rihanna's Beverly Hills home hit by gunfire: Here's sneak peek inside her mansion

Pop icon Rihanna’ luxury home in the upscale town of Beverly Hills became the spotlight after multiple shots were fired at her home on March 9, 2026.

As per multiple U.S. media reports that indicate the singer was residing inside her home at the time of firing.

According to the reports, a woman in her 30s opened multiple fires towards the singer’ mansion, aiming at the property from behind the vehicle that was parked across the street.

Let’s take a sneak peek into Rihanna’s multi-million-dollar mansion.

Key features of Rihanna's multi-million-dollar estate

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, purchased her mansion back in 2021 in Beverly Hills, an upscale town at a staggering $13.8 million.

Open-air central courtyard

The five-bedroom estate, which spread over 7,600 square feet of area, included seven bathrooms.

The buzzing feature of this abode is its open-air central courtyard, which is the center of attraction, with amenities included a swimming pool, hot tub and a fire pit for outdoor get-togethers.

The living areas offer an open-plan outlook, a common feature in today’s modern living allowing open access into the living room, dining space, and kitchen simultaneously, rather than being isolated by walls.

The ceilings had been covered with black marble, with a fireplace in the living room, large glass doors opening straight into the courtyard.

High-end kitchen

The kitchen is created while incorporating the themes of everyday living and entertaining. It housed two spacious kitchens, with premium appliances.

Luxury master bedroom

The main bedroom suite is the most astonishing space in the mansion.

It features a giant walk-in closet, a spa-style bathroom with top-tier finishes, and a private terrace facing Coldwater Canyon.

Multipurpose gym with courtyard views

Rihanna’s luxurious abode also features a fully equipped multipurpose gym, featuring a wall of windows with courtyard views, allowing natural light, and a space for personal workouts.

The authorities, after responding to the situation around 1:21 pm local time took into custody the main suspect.

According to the investigators, almost seven to ten gunshots were fired at the property, with one bullet hitting the wall of the house.

However, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear as the investigation is still continuing.