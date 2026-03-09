Did guard Google Jeffrey Epstein moments before his death? Report reveals shocking details

The Jeffrey Epstein saga continues to unfold, with multiple stories that have been making buzz on social media.

In the latest, a former guard at the Metropolitan Correction Center located in Lower Manhattan, New York City, did Google Jeffrey Epstein just moments before his death.

This shocking claim was revealed in the Justice Department records.

The guard, with the name of Tova Noel, did some surprising Google searches about Epstein’s case on August 10, 2019, around 5:43 am local time.

For the unversed, the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found dead around 6:30 am ET on the same day in August 2019.

As per the records, the correctional officer, who is identified as Tova Noel, was deputed in the prison where Jeffrey Epstein was held the night he passed away.

Noel searched his case on the internet, but what surprised the authorities is that he did it in just less than an hour before his death, which has raised eyebrows.

The Department of Justice record, while revealing the search history of Noel, highlights that she googled the phrase “latest on Epstein in jail” and clicked on an article that contained documents related to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

But Epstein wasn’t the lonely search Noel did on the night of August 10, she also searched another inmate with the name of Omar Amanat.

The record did provide some information on who Amanat was: he was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy in 2017 and was locked up alongside Epstein at the time of his demise.

Credit: Screenshot via Department of Justice

Following after Epstein was found dead in his cell, Noel and fellow guard Michael Thomas were both fired.

Prosecutors had accused them of not completing their 30-minute rounds as the law mandates. However, the criminal charges against the pair were filed and later dropped.

Noel has since then denied any involvement in Epstein’s death; when asked about her Google search by the DOJ, she informed the department she didn’t recall doing so.