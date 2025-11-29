Prince William, Princess Kate make secret plans before taking over throne

Prince William and Princess Kate have made key plans before taking over the crown from King Charles, which is expected to happen soon.

The Waleses had a challenging 2024. From Catherine's cancer diagnosis to back-to-back wild fan theories about Kate's whereabouts, the royal couple faced difficult times.

Now, an insider has told Star that William and Catherine have been prioritising quality time with each other and their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The future King and Queen, who are performing royal engagements, are also planning to "sneak away for little weekend breaks while they still have the chance." However, "They keep it very hush-hush."

William and Kate are keeping it low-key about their travel destinations in order to avoid the spotlight.

"There are plenty of royal properties that can host them. They can pop over to Scotland any time, which they intend to do early next year," the source said.

A holiday with kids in Mustique is "also in the works."

On the other hand, King Charles' growing health issues also raised alarm bells for William and Kate, as it appears that they have to take more responsibilities sooner rather than later.

The report stated, "It’s not something they like to think about, but Charles is ageing, he’s having health issues, and everyone is hyper-aware that William and Kate will have to replace him" in the near future.

Notably, William and Kate are ready to take over the throne, but they’re "being proactive to nurture their connection."