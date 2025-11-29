Meghan ‘surprises’ Kate Middleton with latest baby bump photo

Meghan Markle appeared to have taken a page out of sister-in-law Kate Middleton in celebration for a new addition to the family.

The Princess of Wales, who has claimed herself to be an amateur photographer, is known for setting a special royal tradition for her children’s birthdays.

She had made it a point to share photos that she had taken herself of her children to share on special occasions and celebrations. Although, Kate dropped the activity after the Mother’s Day photoshop debacle took place in 2024.

Hence, it would come as somewhat a surprise that Duchess of Sussex would be taking up the tradition which Princess Kate abandoned for a while.

On Friday, close friend of Meghan’s, Kelly McKee Zajfen, shared a delightful photo of her baby bump. She captioned, “Holding space for all the feelings and so much gratitude for this new love.”

The pregnancy news is a particularly poignant one for the family since Kelly lost her nine-year-old son George to Covid and viral meningitis.

At the end, Kelly mentioned that the photo had actually been taken by Meghan.

On her personal Instagram page, Meghan has shared several images which appear to be taken from a personal phone. There are photo credits added to some that are taken professionally.

While some of Meghan’s photos do have a filter and some edits, none have caused the kind of stir Kate’s Mother’s Day photo did.

A previous report stated that Kate feels too self-conscious to post any more photos after several photo agencies such as the Associated Press retracted her Mother’s Day photo over claims of it being “manipulated”.

“What I think is going to be the biggest shame of all is Kate may never put a picture out again,” royal expert Russel Myers said at the time. “And we’ve had years of her putting out pictures of the children on their birthday, Louis’ first day at school, their Christmas card. If she doesn’t do that, that’s such a massive shame for her.”

Although, Kate did make a comeback for Prince William's 42nd birthday as she shared a untraditional photo which was instantly loved by every one.

It remains to be seen if Meghan will be further tapping into her photography skills for any more special occasions.