NAB's ‘One-Click' reform to curb massive housing frauds

The headquarters of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). — APP/File

Digital portal allows buyers to confirm plot existence online.

Secure QR-coded allotment letters aim to stop overselling.

Digital checks will curb fake developers, says anti-graft body.

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has proposed a “digital one-click disclosure” system that will allow any plot aspirant to instantly verify the legitimacy of a housing scheme, its approved layout, and the existence of a specific plot.

In view of massive fraud with citizens by private housing and cooperative societies, the NAB Rawalpindi has prepared a four-pillar reform agenda unveiled to eradicate the widespread fraud and mismanagement plaguing the private housing sector.

Initially, the reform programme is considered for implementation in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where more than 90,000 citizens lost hundreds of billions that they had paid for plots which never existed.

The key reforms, shared with the Ministry of Housing & Works, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to devise implementation strategy, proposes: a) A centralised online portal where all regulator-approved Layout Plans (LOPs) will be published, allowing the public to cross-check any scheme’s claims; b) The issuance of secure, QR or bar-coded allotment letters for each approved plot, linked to the official database to prevent overselling; c) A mandatory Escrow Account for every project, supervised by a third party, to ensure public funds are used only for development; d) Declaring the illegal sale of amenity plots a criminal offence with strict penalties.

Under the new digital scheme, with a single click, a potential buyer will be able to confirm whether the plot offered to them genuinely exists in the official plan, if the housing scheme is officially approved, and its current development status. All certified information will be made available on one official website.

“This will empower the common citizen and strip fraudulent developers of their ability to sell air,” a senior NAB official stated. “Transparency will be enforced not just through regulation, but through technology accessible to everyone with a smartphone.”

The reforms were formally communicated to the Housing Ministry, CDA and RDA following a high-level meeting, with NAB providing the CDA a detailed 15-point mechanism to implement the Escrow system, which will work in tandem with the digital portal to ensure both financial and developmental accountability.

DG NAB, Waqar Ahmed Chauhan, when approached, expressed confidence that these “far-reaching reforms” would permanently alleviate the hardships faced by hundreds of thousands of citizens and restore trust in Pakistan’s real estate sector.

This intervention, the DG NAB explained, follows a surge in public complaints against developers for siphoning off hard-earned money, leading to abandoned projects and immense financial losses for thousands of citizens.

DG NAB expressed hope that these “far-reaching reforms” would be incorporated into national policy, marking a turning point in protecting public interest and restoring trust in Pakistan’s housing sector.

The News reported on Friday that hundreds of billions were lost merely in the Islamabad-Rawalpindi private housing scam. Over 91,000 excess plots and 80,000 kanals sold beyond approved plans.

This is considered one of the largest land scams in the federal capital, and its adjoining city, Rawalpindi, has been unearthed, exposing how private housing schemes and cooperative housing societies allegedly defrauded citizens of hundreds of billions of rupees through overselling of plots, fabricated memberships, and deceptive land marketing.

Originally published in The News