Prince William, Princess Kate 'shocked' by devastating loss: statement issued

Prince William, Princess Kate 'shocked' by devastating loss

Prince William and Kate Middleton expressed their sorrow over the floods that recently affected Monmouthshire, a county in southeast Wales.

According to South Wales Argus, Kensington Palace sent the Prince and Princess of Wales message of support to Paul Matthews, chief executive of Monmouthshire County Council.

The future King wrote, "Catherine and I were shocked to see the devastating floods that hit the region and wanted to offer our support to the communities of North Monmouthshire as you work to repair and rebuild your homes and livelihoods.

"From the business owners of Monmouth to the resolute residents of Skenfrith and the farmers of Abergavenny, these remarkably resilient communities will come together, as before, to support one another as you get back on your feet."

In their personal letter, William and Kate lauded the efforts made by emergency responders who assisted people in need with speed and professionalism.

At the end of their message, the royal couple wrote, "The long process of recovery will be hard and fraught with worry each time the weather turns, but please know you are all very much in our thoughts at this time."

Mr Paul expressed gratitude towards the future King and Queen for uplifting the spirits of the tragedy-hit community.