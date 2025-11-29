Prince Harry gives into Meghan Markle's secret plan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's actions seemingly don not align with their words

It is a famous saying that 'actions speak louder than words,' but Harry and Meghan's actions seemingly do not align with their words.

During his presence at public events, the Duke of Sussex urges parents to keep their children out of the spotlight. Meghan also appears supporting the narrative.

When it comes to their own kids the Duchess seems to be more comfortable including Archie and Lilibet in her public-facing content.

The Duke doesn’t want them to be papped, while his wife embraces a more open lifestyle, taking the kids down the beach, showing their presence on her official Instagram.

This difference in approach has become more noticeable with the launch of Meghan’s lifestyle brand As Ever. The former actress is allegedly shaping royal kids into mini-influencers.

This approach negate the couple's narrative of protecting their children from the pitfalls of modern technology.

They always speak of aplying strict rule when it comes to parenting in the digital age: no phones or social media for their young kids.

They have repeatedly voiced concerns about social media and its influence on children. At October New York event, the former actress addressed their decision to shield the prince and princess from the online world.

“Our children, Archie and Lili, are just six and four years old. Can you believe it? Luckily, still too young for social media,” she told the audience.

Meghan tries to present herself as a hyper-protective mom while still sharing photos of her kids as content. That's not a thoughtful approach to protecting kids' online presence.

The couple recently shared images of Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, on social media, showing them preparing and packaging meals for community members experiencing food insecurity.

The pictures and clip were also uploded on the Archewell website, featuring the little ones hard at work. Meghan also shared some photos on her Instagram Story along with the caption: "Show up, do good."

It shows the contrast between their words and actions when it comes to protecting their children's online presence. They must avoid putting their kids' images on the Internet, not even with half faces. When words and actions unite, that's when true change happens.