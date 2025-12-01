Trump's secret call with Maduro fails: ‘Deadlier than Vietnam War'

U.S. President Donald Trump has given an ultimatum to the Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro to resign or leave the country amid heightened tensions in the Caribbean, a shocking new report reveals.

Miami Herald cited sources claiming that Trump and Maduro had a telephonic conversation in which the Venezuela president allegedly asked for global amnesty. Maduro also proposed being allowed to retain control of the military as he paves the way for free elections in the country.

Both offers were allegedly refused by Trump and he offered a safe passage to Maduro and his family. However, the talks between both leaders quickly broke down.

A US Senator has already expressed concerns over the looming war, stating, “It is already deadlier than the Vietnam War.”

For context, the Vietnam War was a Cold War–driven conflict (1955-1975) between communist North Vietnam and the U.S.-backed South Vietnam. Despite American intervention in 1965, North Vietnam appeared victorious, leading to U.S. withdrawal in 1973 and the country’s reunification under communist rule.

Senator Dave McCormick said that the drugs allegedly coming from the Venezuela have already killed 100,000 Americans much more than the people killed in Vietnam war.

Following the failure to reach common ground by phone call, President Trump announced the closure of air space over Venezuela and also indicated that a military operation against the South American country could begin “very soon”.