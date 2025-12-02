Unanimous KP Assembly resolution demands creation of Hazara province

Opposition lawmakers protest during the KP Assembly’s 2025–26 budget session in Peshawar on June 13, 2025. — PPI

Resolution notes historical, identity and administrative requirements.

Calls on Centre to initiate process under Article 239 of Constitution.

Urges KP govt to undertake consultations, fulfil requirements.

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has passed a unanimous resolution calling for amendments to the Constitution for the creation of a separate Hazara province, The News reported on Tuesday.

The resolution asked the KP government to undertake the consultative process and fulfil all requirements necessary for establishing basic infrastructure for the proposed province.

The joint resolution was tabled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Nazir Ahmad Abbassi and was co-signed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) parliamentary leader Ahmad Karim Kundi, and MPAs Sardar Mohammad Riaz, Iftikhar Jadoon, Ikram Ghazi and Sajjadullah.

"Keeping in view the historical and cultural identity, administrative requirements, proper representation, and longstanding demand of the people of Hazara, the federal government, under Article 239 of the Constitution of Pakistan, should initiate the constitutional process for the creation of Hazara province," the resolution stated.

It added that the KP government should complete all prerequisites so that the people of Hazara may obtain their separate province.

The resolution asked the provincial government to make arrangements for the infrastructure, jurisdiction, and administrative structure of the new province and present recommendations to the relevant forums to avoid any constitutional hurdles in its formation.

It is worth mentioning that this is the third time the KP Assembly has passed a resolution in favour of Hazara province. The first one was passed on March 21, 2014, and the second on January 4, 2022, reaffirming support for the 2014 resolution.

Chaired by KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, the Hosue also passed several other resolutions, including one by PPP's Ahmad Karim Kundi to declare former prime minister and PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a "Shaheed" (martyr) in the official record.

"Keeping in view the political and social services of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for a stable, democratic and prosperous Pakistan, he should be declared as Shaheed at the official level," Kundi's resolution stated. It was passed unanimously.

ANP's Nisar Mohammad Baz, through another resolution, urged the provincial government to curtail the powers of deputy commissioners under 3MPO and 16MPO, which he said were often used against political workers for arrests and harassment.

He demanded the withdrawal of what he termed "fake FIRs" against political workers and an end to political victimisation by district administrations and police officials.