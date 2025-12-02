WATCH: Pakistan, China begin 'Warrior-IX' joint counterterrorism military exercise

This image shows Pakistan Army and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China soldiers attending the opening ceremony of joint military exercise Warrior-IX at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi, in Nowshera. — ISPR

Pakistan, PLA commence joint Warrior-IX exercise: ISPR.

Says exercise focuses on counterterrorism operations.

Adds drill aims to enhance interoperability and skills.



The Pakistan Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China have commenced the joint military exercise "Warrior-IX", the ninth edition in the series of bilateral counterterrorism exercises conducted annually between the two iron-clad brothers, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Tuesday.

The military's media wing said that the exercise began on December 1, focusing on counterterrorism operations, with the aim of enhancing interoperability, refining professional skills, and exchanging best practices in modern warfare.

Pakistan and China enjoy a longstanding, time-tested defence cooperation rooted in mutual trust and strategic partnership.

Exercise Warrior-IX stands as a testament to the robust military-to-military relations between the two countries and reaffirms their shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and security, the ISPR statement read.

"Mangla Corps Commander, Major General Bian Xiaoming, Deputy Chief of Staff, Western Theatre Command, PLA, and other senior military officials from both Pakistan and China attended the opening ceremony of the exercise that was held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi," it added.