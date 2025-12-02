Ahead of PTI protests, Talal warns govt employees of criminal cases for using state resources

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry talks to the media in Islamabad on December 2, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Talal warns KP CM against using state resources for politics.

Says criminal cases to target govt employees misusing resources.

Adds section 144 enforced in Islamabad, Rawalpindi for security.



As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans to hold protests in twin cities, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday warned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister against using provincial government resources for political purposes, saying that any such move would lead to action under the law.

“I hope the KP chief minister will not use state resources for political purposes,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Tala said that KP police personnel were being brought to Islamabad for political activities. “KP police are being brought to Islamabad, and criminal cases will be registered against any government employee involved,” he maintained.

The state minister's statement came against the backdrop of PTI's planned protests today outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail over restrictions on the visitation rights of party founder Imran Khan.

The minister further said Section 144 had been enforced in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to protect public life and property, and that its implementation would be ensured. “Section 144 will be strictly enforced. Any government official found violating it will be dealt with firmly,” he said.

The state minister also criticised attempts to exert pressure on jail authorities, saying meeting arrangements were the responsibility of prison officials and not subject to political dictate.

Regarding the Islamabad jail, he said the facility was nearing completion and was not being built for any specific individual.

Commenting on the matter of granting visas to the former premier's sons, the minister further said that those using “sympathy cards” should instead provide documentation for consular matters. “Give us the tracking number, and we will issue visas to the PTI founder’s sons within 24 hours,” he added.

While speaking on terror-related challenges, Talal said that terrorists rely on social media apps for communication, often using VPNs to conceal their identities and locations. "Interior ministry, in coordination with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), is working to address this issue," the minister added.

In view of today's protest announcement, authorities in the capital have reiterated that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code remains in force in Islamabad, prohibiting protests, rallies or public gatherings. The district administration warned that action would be taken immediately against any unlawful activity.

“Police and other law-enforcement agencies have been put on high alert,” the statement said, adding that all security bodies would work together to maintain order. Citizens were advised to avoid activities declared unlawful under Section 144.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi’s Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema also imposed Section 144 in the city from December 1 to 3.