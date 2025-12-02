 
Geo News

WATCH: Moin Khan terms rumours about his health 'utterly irresponsible'

Former skipper releases video statement, says he is perfectly healthy

By
Sports Desk
|

December 02, 2025

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Moin Khan in a file photo. — APP
Former Pakistan cricket team captain Moin Khan in a file photo. — APP

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Moin Khan has refuted widely circulating social media rumours claiming he was in poor health or had even passed away.

Calling the reports "utter irresponsibility," Moin issued a video statement — shared by sports journalist Qadir Khawaja— letting his fans and the public know that he is perfectly healthy.

The former captain, who was part of Pakistan's triumph in the 1992 World Cup, clarified that the news shared online was baseless and urged people not to spread unverified information.

"Since this morning, news has been circulating that demonstrates utter irresponsibility. The person who posted this on social media related to my health and my death," Moin said.

"So, let me inform all my well-wishers that, Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Allah, I am very healthy, Alhamdulillah, and enjoying my life. I request you all to remember me in your prayers," the former skipper added.

The rumours triggered a strong reaction across social media. Some fans quickly labelled the reports as fake, urging people not to fall for unverified, sensational claims.

Others, startled by the news, began offering prayers for Moin's well-being until his clarification video appeared.

More From Sports

Kohli stars as India beat South Africa in first ODI
Kohli stars as India beat South Africa in first ODI
Nauman Shah to represent Pakistan at twin WBC events in Thailand
Nauman Shah to represent Pakistan at twin WBC events in Thailand
'Well done': President, PM, others laud Pakistan for winning T20I tri-series
'Well done': President, PM, others laud Pakistan for winning T20I tri-series
South Africa's Faf du Plessis pulls out of IPL to play in PSL season
South Africa's Faf du Plessis pulls out of IPL to play in PSL season
Usman Khawaja faces disciplinary action over Perth Test pitch comments
Usman Khawaja faces disciplinary action over Perth Test pitch comments
Britain hockey great Sherwani dies aged 63
Britain hockey great Sherwani dies aged 63
Dominant Pakistan down Sri Lanka to clinch T20I tri-series
Dominant Pakistan down Sri Lanka to clinch T20I tri-series
Babar Azam trolls Kevin Pietersen over all-time favourite cricketers list
Babar Azam trolls Kevin Pietersen over all-time favourite cricketers list
Aisam-ul-Haq makes history at ATP tournament
Aisam-ul-Haq makes history at ATP tournament